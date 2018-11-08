Police register 579 cases, arrest over 300 on Diwali night for violating SC order

(Eds: updating number of cases) New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Over 570 cases were registered and more than 300 people arrested on Diwali night for violating the Supreme Court's order on burning of fire crackers, officials said Thursday.Police also seized 2,776 kgs of firecrackers from various parts of the city on Diwali. A total of 87 people were arrested and 72 cases registered in connection with illegal sale of crackers on the same day, they added.The Delhi police said it registered around 579 cases under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of order) and arrested 310 people for violating the Supreme Court's order. The arrested were later granted bail, a senior police officer said.Legal action was taken against 24 juveniles under the provisions of the Juvenile Act for not abiding by the top court's direction, he said.The Supreme Court had allowed bursting of firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold and said in case of any violation, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court.According to police, out of the 579 cases, six cases were registered in New Delhi district, 22 in southwest district, 37 in east district, 59 in northeast district, 47 in Shadara, 30 in central, eight in north, 48 in northwest, 58 in Rohini, 48 in south, 40 in southeast, 52 in west, 89 in outer Delhi and 35 in Dwarka district of Delhi.Among the eight cases registered in north district, two were in Burari, two in Sabzi Mandi and four in Roop Nagar, they said. Subsequently, 11 people were arrested and 23 calls received regarding burning and selling of firecrackers, police said.Similarly, in Dwarka, 35 cases were registered and 20 people arrested for violating norms. Dwarka district police received 71 calls relating to firecracker burning, officials added. PTI AMP TDS IJT