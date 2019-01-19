Police registers extortion case against woman, two constables in Rajasthan's Kota

/R Kota (R'than), Jan 18 (PTI) The police have lodged a case of extortion, threat and abduction against an unidentified woman and two police constables for allegedly honey-trapping a manager of a de-addiction centre in Rajasthan's Kota district. On the direction of the city Superintendent of Police (SP), a complaint was lodged against a woman and the two constables, Yogesh Choudhary and Ravindra Malik in Vigyan Nagar police station here on Tuesday night, Vigyan Nagar police station incharge Neeraj Gupta said. The police has initiated the investigation in this matter, however none of the three accused has been arrested so far. Tejveer Malik, a manager of de-addiction centre in Dadabari area here, mentioned in his complaint that three months ago, a girl identifying herself as Puja Meena, constable Yogesh Choudhary and Ravindra Malik honey-trapped him and tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from him. Malik later went to SP (City) Deepak Bhargav, who directed him to lodge an FIR. He alleged that the trio threatened to fabricate a case of rape and abduction of a minor girl against him if their demand of Rs 10 lakh was not fulfilled. A case under sections 384 (extortion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence), 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three accused, a police officer said. The accused constable, Yogesh Choudhary, is posted at Vigyan Nagar police station while constable Ravindra Malik is in police lines. Notably Malik was in recent past suspended and sent to police line after a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC was lodged against him. PTI CORR AD HMB