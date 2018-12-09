Police registers FIR after theft attempt in temple in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Police registered an FIR on Sunday after unidentified persons allegedly broke open a temple with an intention of robbery in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggering protests in the border town, police said.Police suspect the involvement of two teenagers in the incident annd efforts are on to apprehend them, a police officer said.He said the case was registered after a local resident, Navneet Gupta, lodged a complaint with the Thanamandi police station, stating that he found the locks of the temple broken at old Thana road.Gupta said he used to visit the temple once in a week and when he went to open the temple Sunday morning, he found the lock broken and sensed that some burglars have attempted a theft.On thorough search, he said he found that all the things were there in the temple, "except some religious signs". "As the temple remains abandoned, the exact date of when the crime was committed cannot be specified," the officer said, adding that investigation was underway.Meanwhile, a group of people staged protest in the town after hearing about the news of the theft and demanded action against those involved in the incident. PTI TAS KJ