Police registers FIR against two for not depositing licensed weapons

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) An FIR was registered Friday against two persons for not depositing their licensed weapons ahead of the general elections, officials said.The case was registered against Ashok Kumar and Mahinder Singh, residents of Badyal Brahamana area under the Arms Act, they said.The two violated an order of the Jammu district magistrate regarding deposition of all licensed weapons in the nearest police station, the officials said. PTI AB DPB