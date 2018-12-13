Police release sketches of accused in suspected road rage case

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Police have released sketches of suspects involved in the killing of a 34-year-old man in Delhi's Shahdara in a suspected case of road rage, officials said Thursday.Based on statements of victims, police have released sketches of three suspects aged between 25 and 30 allegedly involved in the incident, they said. As per the sketches, two of the suspects have cut marks on their faces.Police teams have been formed to nab the accused. There were no CCTV cameras in the area. Police have not been able to get the scooter's registration number yet, they said. The deceased, Sushil Chauhan, was returning home with his friends after having dinner at a restaurant in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area on Monday when his car collided with a scooter, a senior police officer said.An argument ensued during which the scooter driver allegedly attacked Chauhan and fled from the spot, an officer had said.Preliminary investigation had said that Chauhan, a resident of New Usmanpur area, was shot dead.However, the postmortem report revealed that the victim was stabbed in the thigh area and no bullet was found in his body. PTI AMP IJT