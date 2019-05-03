Police rescue 50 bovines from smugglers in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Police Friday foiled two separate bids to smuggle over 50 bovines in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district even though the smugglers managed to flee, officials said.Police intercepted the suspected smugglers in Bharat Nagar and MH Chowk areas on the highway at Udhampur and rescued the animals, they said.A search was on to nab the suspects and a case has been registered, police said. PTI AB IJT