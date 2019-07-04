Police rescues woman who tried to hang self at home in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) With prompt action, Delhi police managed to save life of a 38-year-old woman who allegedly attempted suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, officials said Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday. After a quarrel with her husband, the woman decided to kill herself. She locked her 16-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son inside a room before before taking the extreme step in an adjacent room, they said. According to the police, they rushed to the spot on receiving a call about an incident of hanging. When they reached, they saw through the grilled window that a woman was hanging from a ceiling fan while her children were locked in the adjacent room of her house on the third floor of the building. They immediately called the welder from an adjacent lane. The three police officials, along with the welder managed to cut the grilled window of the room within a span of five-six minutes, a senior police officer said. They entered the room, cut the chunni, opened the knot tied around the throat and rushed the unconscious woman to the Trauma Centre where she is currently under treatment, the officer added. The victims husband was at work in Gurgaon while another child was in school when the incident happened, police said. PTI AMP RCJ