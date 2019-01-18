scorecardresearch
Police seize 23 vehicles, fine 40 drivers for traffic rule violations in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police seized 23 vehicles and fined 40 drivers for violations of traffic rules in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said. During a drive, several police teams checked vehicles in the past two days and seized 23 vehicles that were plying on roads without requisite documents, they said. Drivers of 40 other vehicles were fined for violations of various traffic rules, they added. PTI AB SMNSMN

