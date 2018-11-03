Police seizes illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 10 L

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Police have seized illegally stored firecrackers worth Rs 10 lakh during raids in Shamli district and arrested a man in this connection, an official said.According to sub-divisional magistrate Amitpal Sharma, a team led by circle officer Rajesh Tiwari raided a shop and seized the crackers stored illegally.The shop owner, Vipin Kumar, was arrested in this connection, he said. PTI CORR KJKJ