Police SI dies in road accident in Raj

Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) A police sub-inspector was killed and three others were injured when their jeep collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur district.The accident occurred on Kishangarh-Hanumangarh state highway under Parbatsar area on Sunday when they were on their way to Ajmer from Churu, police said.Sub-Inspector Sumer Singh (50) died on way to a hospital in Ajmer, the police said, adding the injured policemen were being treated.