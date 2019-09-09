Police station staff booked for murder of man in police custody

Kota, Sep 9 (PTI) The entire staff of Mangrol police station in Rajasthan's Baran district was suspended and booked after a 20-year-old man died allegedly after consuming poison in custody.The last rites for Giriraj Mali, who was declared brought dead in a Baran hospital on September 5, were performed on Monday as his family members had earlier refused to take the body and demanded that action be taken against the police officers.Baran ASP Vijay Swarnkar said a case of murder under the IPC section 302 was registered against the staff of Mangrol police station on Sunday night, he added. No specific name has been mentioned in the report and the allegations have been levelled against entire staff of the police station, he added. The family members have performed the last rites and further investigation into the matter is underway, the ASP said. Baran ADM Sudershan Singh Tomar and zila parishad CEO Brijmohan Bairwa on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 3 lakh from the chief minister relief fund to the father of the victim.On last Friday, the Baran superintendent of police had suspended station house officer Chandrabhan and three other police personnel of Mangrol police station and sent 25 staffers to police lines in Baran.PTI CORR DPB