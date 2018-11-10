scorecardresearch
Police team roughed up while probing dowry case

/R Etah (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Three policemen were allegedly roughed up in an Uttar Pradesh village where they had gone in connection with a dowry-harassment case, police said. Acting on the complaint of a woman, a police team had gone to the Nagla Jayee village in Etah district on Friday night when her in-laws beat them up, said Aliganj Circle Officer Ajay Bhadauria. The injured, including sub-inspector Suresh Singh, and constables Harendra and Vijay, have been admitted to a hospital, the officer said. A case has been registered against the head of the family, Khushiram, and three others, and efforts are on to nab them, he added. PTI COR SABHMB

