Police team sent to Jammu to nab Army soldier allegedly involved in inspector's murder

Lucknow, Dec 7 (PTI) A police team has been sent to Jammu to nab an Army soldier who is one of the accused in the murder of a police inspector during mob violence in Bulandshahr, a senior police officer said Friday. IG Crime S K Bhagat said five more arrests have been made in connection with Inspector Subodh Singh's death, taking the number of those arrested to nine. The inspector and 20-year-old Sumit were killed when a mob attacked policemen after cattle carcasses were found in the fields on December 3. Army soldier Jeetu Fauji is a named accused in Singh's murder, he said at a briefing when asked about his alleged involvement in the case as reported in a section of media. According to preliminary information, the soldier is posted in Jammu and a police team has been sent there, Bhagat said, adding, "We hope that he will be arrested soon". The SIT team will investigate into the actual role of Fauji in the case, he said. Army sources in Delhi said the police have contacted the Northern Command and were being given fullest cooperation. Bhagat said the five people, who were arrested, were identified as Chandra, Rohit, Sonu, Nitin and Jitendra. He said their names were not mentioned in the FIR lodged in connection with the inspector's murder. They were arrested on the basis of video footage and eyewitness accounts, and police teams were conducting raids to make more arrests, the IG said. He said a confidential report of an inquiry conducted by ADG Intelligence S B Shirodkar has been handed over to senior officials. To a question on the inquiry by the SIT, he said it could take some time as they have to go into details of every aspect of the case.