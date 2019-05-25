Police to check discharge of untreated effluent by industrial units into Jojari river

Jodhpur, May 25 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Rajasthan Police to keep an eye on the discharge of untreated effluent by industrial units into the Jojari river and open drainage in Jodhpur. The green tribunal has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to form a task force to act on errant industry owners. In its recent order pertaining to the industrial pollution in the Jojari river, the NGT bench headed by Justice S Raghvendra Rathore gave these directions to the DGP who was summoned by the tribunal. The task force, which will have an assistant superintendent of police, four sub-inspectors, three head constables and 21 constables, will work in three shifts from its separate office close to the industrial area. "The task force will submit its report to the ADG on daily basis and the ADG will submit a comprehensive report to the NGT on monthly basis," the order said.The task force will have the power to seal units violating the order. PTI CORR SMNSMN