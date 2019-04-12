Police use batons to quell protests by students in Karnal

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) The Haryana Police Friday used batons and tear gas to disperse a group of students in Karnal, who allegedly indulged in stone-pelting to protest the death of a student after coming under the wheels of a state-run bus. Police said the students were protesting the death of a 20-year-old student of an Industrial Training Institute, who came under the wheels of a bus at ITI Chowk in Karnal on Thursday when he was trying to board it. Students charged that state transport bus drivers do not stop buses at designated stops forcing them to chase buses.They claimed the student was hit by the bus but the driver did not immediately bring the vehicle to a halt as a result of which the student was crushed to death.The protesting students pelted stones at the police on Friday morning. leaving few policemen injured, police said.Police used batons and tear gas to quell the protests. Karnal's Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria, who was present at the spot, said the situation was now under control. On Thursday evening, students of the ITI had created ruckus and vandalised the bus after the incident. They had also blocked the national highway for sometime. PTI SUN DVDV