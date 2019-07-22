Police use water cannons, tear gas on people protesting closure report in sacrilege cases

Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Police used tear gas and water canons on Monday to disperse people protesting against the CBI's closure report in the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege incidents. Protesting on the Mohali-Chandigarh boundary, they had tried to cross the barricades. The protesters, who carried black flags, said they wanted to march towards the CBI office in Chandigarh and submit a memorandum. Police said nearly 150 people protested on the Mohali-Chandigarh border. No protester was detained, a police official said. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of "shedding crocodile tears" over the desecration of religious texts in 2015, asserting that his government would take the matter to its logical end. Singh had made the statement on July 17, a day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said they would challenge the CBI's closure report filed in a Mohali court. Badal had also vowed to take "all legal, constitutional and political steps" to get the probe by the central investigating agency reopened and take it to its logical conclusion. The CBI had on July 4 filed the closure report in the Mohali court in three cases of the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. The previous SAD-BJP regime had handed over the three cases to the CBI. But last year, the Congress government decided to take them back from the CBI and handed them over to a special investigation team of the Punjab Police. PTI SUN RDKRDK