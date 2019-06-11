Police will adopt stricter stance against mafia gangs: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Tuesday said the police will adopt a tough stance against mafia gangs while asserting that ensuring justice for the public is a priority for his government.After a review meeting on law-and-order situation in the state at the police headquarters here, he told reporters that SPs will be told to prioritise taking strict action against gang operators who are blackmailing people. "Whether it is land mafia, liquor mafia or sand mafia or organized gangsters... special focus will on those who loot or blackmail people," Gehlot said.The chief minister said his government's priority is to get deliver justice and good governance to the people.He said common people should feel safe and police should be friendly to them."A reception desk will be set up at every police station where policemen in civil dress will hear the issues of common man so that they do not fear the police," Gehlot said.During the review meeting, Gehlot launched Digital Radio, Police Mail and Message feature on the mobile app meant for Rajasthan police personnel.Director General of Police Kapil Garg said that this feature of safe and fast communication system will enable police personnel to coordinate with each other in an effective manner. PTI AG NSDNSD