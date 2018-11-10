Police will soon crack the Kharshiing attempted murder case: Minister

Shillong, Nov 10 (PTI) Meghalaya Home Minister James P K Sangma Saturday said the state police will soon crack the attempted murder case of RTI activist Agnes Kharshiing who was attacked by the mining mafia on November 8. Kharshiing is battling for life at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) super-specialty hospital near here after she was found unconscious near illegal coal mines in East Jaintia district. Two persons were arrested for the alleged attempted murder. "We will be able to crack this case very soon. We have already managed to nab two suspects so we are quite hopeful that things will progress," James told mediapersons after visiting Kharshiing at NEIGRIHMS. "We feel the police department is equipped to handle this case," he added. Condemning the attempt on her life by the coal mafia, the home minister said, "I can assure you that we are seriously looking into this matter (illegal coal mining)." "The only thing that remains to be seen is whether it will be in terms of a judicial probe or a magisterial inquiry. We are serious about getting to the root of it," he said further. NEIGRIHMS spokesperson told PTI that the condition of the RTI activist was critical and she was on ventilator and life support systems. Her brother John Kharshiing said that a number of blood transfusions had taken place since her admission to the hospital on November 8 evening. A group had gathered near the additional secretariat here during the day to express solidarity with Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, her confidant, who too was injured in the attack and is under treatment at NEIGRIHMS. Thma u Rangli u Juki (TUR) convener Angela Rangad demanded that the government must form institute a judicial inquiry into the assaul on Kharshiing. The state has lost its credibility. Only an independent inquiry will be justified, she told the gathering. Former state home minister R G Lyngdoh said those involved must be brought to book and alleged that the attackers must have been "assured protection from those in the corridors of powers". An investigation is required to unearth the nexus between the police and the mining mafia in East Jaintia district where the illegal mining is going on. Agnes, an RTI activist in Meghalaya was allegedly targeted for her war against corrupt practices adopted by the government officials. One of her RTI successes was the unearthing of the 2009 education scam in which several politicians and officials were named. The case is currently under investigation by the CBI. The 58-year-old activist is also a champion for victims of rape and assault and has been helping them to file FIRs. PTI JOP KK RHL