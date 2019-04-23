Policeman among two electrocuted to death in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) Two persons, including a policeman, were electrocuted to death Tuesday after their houses were hit by a surge of high-voltage current due to a snag in the electricity transformer in their village in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a police official said.Six other persons suffered minor burn injuries in the incident which took place at Chunga Charan village in Mendhar area around 3 am, the official said. He said due to the sudden high voltage electricity policeman Faiz Ahmad (40) and his neighbour Mohammad Shabir (38) were killed and six others injured. The injured were discharged from the hospital after first aid, the official said. Almost every house in the village was affected by the incident which caused damage to the electronic appliances and electricity wires, he said, adding that the electricity transformer supplying power to the village was also damaged. Senior police and power development department (PDD) officials have reached to the affected village and are trying to ascertain the cause of the accident, he said. PTI TAS AD KJ