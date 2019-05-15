scorecardresearch
Policeman dies at training centre

/R New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old Delhi police personnel has died at a training centre in Delhi, police said on Wednesday. The deceased, Suresh Kaushik, was taken to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Tuesday night. Kaushik died during treatment at the hospital, the police said. Kaushik was undergoing training as an assistant sub-inspector of police at the training centre in Wazirabad since April 1, the police added. PTI AMP SLBHMB

