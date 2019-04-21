Policeman dies in road accident in J-K's Baramulla

/R Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) A policeman died Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a car in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. Shafoor Ajaz Wani was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a private car at Veerwan in Baramulla, a police spokesman said. He said Wani was injured in the accident and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Baramulla and the car involved in the accident seized, the spokesman said, adding the driver fled the spot. PTI MIJ AQS