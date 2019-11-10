Policeman found dead in Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Body of a policeman was found hanging from a tree in police lines here, police said on Sunday.The 27-year-old Bhupat was found hanging from a tree on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police Balvant Chowdhury said.Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.However, the victim's brother Gaulal said his brother's body had injury marks on neck and back. PTI CORR ABN DVDV