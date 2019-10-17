Policeman, retired army official exchange blows at police post in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A policeman and a retired Army official slapped each other after a heated argument inside a police post in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, prompting the district police to launch a probe into the matter, officials said. The incident took place at the Sarahu police post where the Army veteran had gone to get an impounded motorcycle back but an argument broke out between him and the chowki in-charge. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, in which the policeman threatens the retired army official of hitting him with "shoes" and then slaps him. The retired Army personal is then seen slapping him back thrice before some other people present inside the room hold both of them. Police said an inquiry had been ordered at the level of the circle officer. "The incident has come to light and a probe has been launched. Nothing can be said at the moment and facts could be ascertained once the inquiry is over," Circle Officer Raj Kumar told PTI. PTI KIS RDKRDK