Policeman transferred to non-election post in Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 6 (PTI) A police officer has been transferred for allegedly failing to implement the model code of conduct in Madanapalle, an official said Saturday. P Suresh Kumar, the circle inspector, will be posted to a non-election position, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi. He said M Subbarayudu, CI, DTC Anantapuram has now been posted as Circle Inspector of Madanapalle town-II. A report has been called from the state government regrading the matter on the basis of which the Election Commission will decide the next course of action. Dwivedi said reportedly a few districts were appointing private school teachers in the polling parties. Later, all the district election officers were asked to appoint only government employees on polling duties. PTI CORR SNESNE
