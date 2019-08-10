Policemen attacked with chilli powder in Delhi to evade arrest, 1 held

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A 31-year-old man and his family members allegedly threw chilli powder at two police constables and tore their clothes in Shahdara area to help him evade arrest, but failed in their attempt, police said on Saturday.In self-defence, the policemen had to fire shots in the air. The accused Sajan, an externment who had over 16 cases registered against him in the national capital, was later arrested when more force reached the spot, they said.Two constables of Vivek Vihar police station were on patrolling on Friday came to know that Sajan has returned to Delhi, a senior police officer said.When they reached his house and ordered him to come with them to the police station, he and his family members, attacked the policemen with chilli powder.The information regarding the attack was passed to police officers who reached the spot and arrested the accused, an official said.A case under the relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Vivek Vihar police station, police added. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD