Policemen charged with kidnapping dismissed from service in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Three policemen posted at Ranhola police station in outer Delhi have been dismissed from service for allegedly kidnapping a man and demanding Rs 1.5 crore as ransom from his wife, an official said Wednesday.Assistant Sub-Inspector Sube Singh, Head Constable Indu Pawat and Constable Ajay Kumar have been dismissed from service with immediate effect, the official said.Another police official, the Station House Officer of Ranhola police station, has been sent to district lines and a probe ordered against him.A case of kidnapping and extortion has been registered against the three policemen. They were arrested from Maurya Enclave on Tuesday, the official said.Police said a case of cheating was registered in Chandigarh against Pradhan, who was kidnapped by the policemen, and five others.Except for Pradhan, the five others involved in the cheating case were arrested, he said.Pradhan was caught on Sunday by the three policemen accused of kidnapping him. They held him hostage in Uttam Nagar and threatened his wife to implicate him in the cheating case if she refused to pay Rs 1.5 crore, the officer said.An investigation is underway.