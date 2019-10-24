Policemen in four Rajasthan districts asked to submit details of their weight, chest and waist size

Bikaner, Oct 24 (PTI) In order to motivate them to maintain good health and proper body shape, policemen in four districts of Rajasthan have been asked to submit details of their weight, chest and waist size, a move also aimed at enhancing their work efficiency, officials said. A letter regarding this was issued to the Superintendent of Police of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu, falling under the Bikaner range, on Monday by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jose Mohan. In compliance with the letter, Bikaner SP issued directions on Wednesday to additional SPs, circle officers and other officers to submit details of the policemen working under them."The exercise is aimed at identifying those whose parameters are more than average and to motivate them to maintain good health, appearance and proper body shape in order to enhance work efficiency," DIG Bikaner range Jose Mohan told PTI.He said,"I have asked the SPs to submit details of the policemen so that those whose parameters are more than average, they could be motivated to reduce it so as to enhance their efficiency," Mohan said.He said the policemen found having more than average parameters will not be demoralised by any action like shifting them from field to a non-field posting.Citing the example of an assistant sub-inspector posted in Ganganagar district, Mohan said the ASI in field duty had a large waist size but his performance was good."I asked him to work on this. A month later, the ASI met me and by that time he had reduced the belly size considerably," he said. PTI SDA TDSTDS