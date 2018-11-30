scorecardresearch
Policy concerning logistics, warehouse, retail to be formulated: Khattar

Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Friday a policy concerning logistics, warehouse, retail outlet and pharmaceutical will be formulated to encourage entrepreneurs of these fields and create job opportunities for the youth. While addressing a gathering at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, he said that several steps have been taken by his government to ensure all round development of the state."In this regard, five new cities similar to Gurgaon would be developed as the Economic Corridor around the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway for which a panchgram or a KMP authority will be formed," he said. The chief minister said the state government had organised a "Happening Haryana Global Summit" in Gurgaon in which 350 MoUs entailing an investment of Rs 5.5 lakh crore were signed."Works and clearances are being given on the investment of Rs 80,000 crore, which would create more than one lakh job opportunities," he said. PTI SUN DPB

