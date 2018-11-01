Policy on District Skill Development Agency likely in 1-2 months: Hegde

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The policy on District Skill Development Agency is likely to be implemented in another one-two months, Minister of State for Skill Development Anant Kumar Hegde said Thursday. "We came up with the idea of District Skill Development Agency because merely making policies sitting here in Delhi was not the feasible solution and even the state governments have limited reach," the minister said. He also said that the ministry is considering on the lines of bringing out a new policy making it mandatory for all the education systems to follow National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) norms. "NSQF alignment is the need of the hour and I understand that the government is taking steps in this direction," industry body Assocham said quoting the minister. He also sought feedback from industries on issues like precision farming, and using microbial science for drafting the policies. "What is skill gap, how is it going to be analysed, we do not have accurate database on state-specific skill gap. Industry bodies need to work on district level to get sector-specific data on skill gap to bring about changes in different areas - IT, mechanical engineering, biotechnology," he added. PTI RR SHW MRMR