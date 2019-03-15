Political worker Shabir Ahmad Mir joins PDP

Srinagar, Mar 15 (PTI) Prominent political worker from Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir Shabir Ahmad Mir joined the Peoples Democratic Party on Friday.Mir joined the PDP in the presence of party chief Mehbooba Mufti and several other senior leaders at the residence of the former chief minister here, a spokesperson of the party said.The spokesperson said hundreds of supporters of Mir also joined the party along with him."Mir will be PDP's candidate from Gulmarg assembly constituency," he said. Mohammad Abbas Wani, who had won from Gulmarg in the 2014 assembly elections on a PDP ticket, later defected to the Peoples Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone. PTI MIJ SRY