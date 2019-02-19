Politician held for posing as cop, extorting money: Police

Jaipur, Feb 19 (PTI) A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate who fought the recent state assembly election was arrested for allegedly extorting money from sand suppliers here by posing as a policeman, officials said Tuesday. The accused, Banwari Lal Bairwa (29), was arrested while extorting money from sand suppliers at the Rampura crossing here, police said. A three-star police uniform was recovered from the accused, SHO, Muhana police station Devendra Singh Jakhad said. He said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused. Bairwa had unsuccessfully contested 2018 state assembly election on a BSP ticket from Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district. In the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he extorted Rs 500 from each sand tractor passing from Rampura crossing everyday at 4 am. He has been extorting money from the last four months, the officer said. PTI AG CK