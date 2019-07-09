Politician Mohit Bharatiya Launches '60 Minutes Desh ke Naam' Initiative

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Mohit Bharatiya has launched an initiative titled '60 Minutes Desh Ke Naam' to inspire and empower the citizens of the country. Through this initiative, the young philanthropist is urging the residents of the country to take ownership and dedicate 60 minutes every week to engage in various activities like plantation of trees, cleaning of their area, food distribution to the needy or any other activity that will contribute to the betterment of society.Speaking about the initiative, Shri Mohit Bharatiya said, "I believe that change happens when all of us get together and take ownership of the society's burning issues into our own hands. Through '60 Minutes Desh Ke Naam', I want to send out a message that you have to be the change that you want to see in the world." The initiative will be active online as well as offline. People who want to dedicate 60 minutes of their time every week will have to use the hashtag #60MinutesDeshKeNaam to share their deeds with the world. In addition to this, Mohit Bharatiya will be regularly organizing activities, rallies and drives for people to get together and make a difference. Recently, on World Environment Day 2019, he organized a rally called 'Walk For Mangroves' to spread awareness against mangrove conservation in which more than 1,000 people participated. Besides philanthropic work, he has served as the president of IBJA (Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association) for seven years.About Mohit Bharatiya: Mohit Bharatiya is the current President of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha Mumbai. He is the Vice President of My Home India and Founder of Proud Bharatiya Foundation & Mohit Bharatiya Foundation. For more, please visit: http://www.mohitbharatiya.com. PWRPWR