Politicians in high offices should not be seen in vicinity of those facing grave charges: JD(U)

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) BJP ally JD(U) on Monday said politicians sitting in high offices should not be seen in the vicinity of those facing serious criminal charges and that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) must seek votes for the work of the Narendra Modi government in the last five years.Reacting to reports about the presence of some of the Dadri lynching case accused in the front row of a public meeting addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bisara village on Sunday, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi said it was not a good signal to the masses."People watch the association of those in public life. Politicians sitting in high officers should not be seen in the vicinity of those facing serious criminal charges," he said.Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in 2015 for allegedly keeping cow meat at his home in Bisara.Reports said some of the accused facing murder charge in the case were in the front row of Adityanath's election meeting.Tyagi said Prime Minister Modi had led the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance to victory on the plank of development and that no attempt was made to sharpen social conflicts at that time.The NDA should seek votes for its development works in the last five years, the JD(U) leader said, claiming that a government under Modi would be formed again after the polls starting April 11. PTI KR RC