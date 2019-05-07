Politicians should mind their language: BJP veteran Shanta Kumar

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and veteran BJP leader Shanta Kumar on Tuesday expressed concern over the language of politics in the country at present. "The language of leaders nowadays does not remain respectful," Kumar told reporters here, without naming anyone. "There is a need to maintain the status of politics for strengthening democracy. Every politician should also take care of his language." Besides, the former Union minister rued, a number of politicians had also switched their loyalties by joining other parties during the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The former chief minister claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get more seats this time as compared to the 2014 general election, saying there was "no opposition". "Narendra Modi will again become the PM as he had done several remarkable work during his five-year tenure," he said. Kumar said the level of politics in the state had always remained high. "When I became an MLA for the first time in 1972, (Yashwant Singh) Parmar was the CM at that time and I learnt a lot from him," he said. Asked about the BJP's policy of not allocating ticket to any leader above 75 years of age, the 84-year-old said he had decided by himself to not contest the election as he wanted to concentrate on the Vivekananda Trust. "I did not want to contest even the 2014 election. The then BJP chief, Rajnath Singh, asked me to provide a list of three probable candidates, but later he called me to Delhi and said none of these three will win as per our survey and asked me to contest," he said. Kumar said the party decides the candidates considering all aspects. "Moreover, the young leadership should also be given a change to grow," he added. PTI DJIHMB