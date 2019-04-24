Poll authorities accept nomination of Gautam Gambhir hours after objections raised by AAP

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The nomination of BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir was accepted by the poll authorities on Wednesday, hours after the Aam Aadmi Party raised objections, alleging that documents submitted by him had "shortcomings".AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi had alleged that there were"issues" with the affidavit submitted by the cricketer-turned politician in his nomination."The stamp paper which has been furnished is dated April 23, 2019 whereas the notarial stamp on two of his affidavits have a date of April 18 and April 19 respectively," the AAP candidate said in a statement.Her allegation was later examined by the Returning Officer of the constituency."Gambhir's nomination was examined by the authorities and has been accepted," a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.Tuesday was the last day of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, which is due on May 12.The AAP had also raised objections on nominations filed by sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha Wednesday alleged that Bidhuri's nomination also had a few "shortcomings".A hearing was slated to take place in the evening at the Returning Officer's (RO) Office, a senior official had earlier said.Bidhuri, a BJP leader is the lawmaker from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. PTI KND UZM TDSTDS