Poll campaign on social media fine, but cant allow data pilferage to influence elections: Prasad

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Law and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said he supports use of social media for poll campaigns but warned against "data pilferage" and other collusive methods to influence elections.

He said the government supports social media and has asked all intermediaries to check against any improper content flows.

The comments come in the backdrop of a major controversy over alleged Facebook data breach globally, including of lakhs of Indians, by a British firm Cambridge Analytica purportedly for influencing elections.

Speaking at the Asia Media Summit 2018, the Union minister also sought a debate within media on whether the issue of ethical journalism was being addressed and whether there was news flowing "under the garb of sensationalism, paid news, fake news and too much of other insidious practices".

He, however, maintained that he is "very clear" that the government does not want to interfere in this issue.

Prasad warned all companies in the field of data commerce against misuse of citizen data and any attempt to influence elections.

The minister said that he supports campaigning for elections on social media, but cautioned that "India cannot become centre for data pilferage".

"We are a strong believer (in) freedom of our elections and data commerce... collusive methods cannot be used to influence Indias election," he said.

The minister said that the government supports social media and under IT Act it has asked "intermediaries"-- firms hosting content -- to ensure that no improper content flows through them.

"We have got an IT Act where we have framed regulations for intermediaries that you must ensure that content going through you is not dangerous, is not libelous, does not impinge upon security, integrity of country... you dont promote child pornography and other naked pornography.

"I think intermediaries have to understand that point very clearly," he said.

Prasad said that social media has empowered ordinary Indians and given them voice but expressed concern on language used on the new form of media. According to him, every institution in democracy is accountable and those who believe in free media and insist upon their rights should understand this.

"Those who firmly believe in freedom of media and insist upon their right of respecting that also need to understand there is something called accountability also. Ethical journalism flows from that abiding value," Prasad said.

The minister also noted that free media can only prosper in an open society and there is no freedom in a closed society.

"Open society thrives on democracy. Accountability is integral to democracy. Any institution -- the government, the courts, the legislature and the media -- all have to be accountable," he said.

Dwelling upon the issue of ethical journalism, the Law Minister also said that it must be fair, true and properly presented, empowering the consumers of news in a decent and independent fashion.