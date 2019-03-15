Poll code: Over 63,000 public hoardings, banner and posters removed in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) More than 63,000 public hoardings, banners and posters carrying images of party leaders or any political references have been removed in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the general elections, officials said Friday.The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the polls on Sunday. The election is due on May 12 in Delhi."In 72 hours from the time of announcement of election dates, 63,449 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed from various public places," according to data shared by the office of the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).Officials at the CEO office said, "As many as 30,533 such publicity material have been removed from areas falling in the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council."From areas under the three municipal corporations, the number of hoardings and other materials removed are -- North Corporation 4,945, South Corporation 22,419 and East Corporation 3,141, officials said.In areas falling under the Delhi Cantonment Board, 2,411 hoardings and banner have been removed."Under violation of the model code of conduct, up to March 15, a total of two FIRs/DD entries have been lodged against political parties, one each against the AAP and the BJP," the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.A total of 137 FIRs have been registered and 138 arrested under the Excise Act, it said."Till date, 179 bottles, 13,478 quarters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and 23 bottles, 83 halves, 33,779 quarters of country liquor and 343 beer bottles were seized", the statement said. "Also, till date 49 unlicensed arms/weapons seized, 71 cartridges or explosives or bombs have been seized in this period," it said. As many as 2,881 licence arms were deposited, 7,721 persons been booked under various sections of the CRPC or police acts as preventive measures, the CEO office said.Work on removal or covering of public hoardings carrying images of party leaders, government schemes or any political references in the city in accordance with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls, since Monday.Pictures of political leaders are also being removed from websites, they said. PTI KND KJ