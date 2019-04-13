Poll meeting of BJP UP chief cancelled amid ruckus

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A poll meeting of BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey was cancelled on Saturday after some persons, alleged to be supporters of a party MLA, created ruckus at the venue. The meeting was organised at Mehdawal where some people broke chairs and shouted slogans against BJP MP Sharad Tripathi. The protesters were stated to be supporters of BJP MLA Rakesh Baghel, who was thrashed with a shoe during a meeting in March. Last month, Baghel and Tripathi got involved in a verbal duel over taking credit for a newly laid road during the district planning panel meet. Additional SP Asit Kumar said police were investigating the matter and the CCTV footage was being analysed. PTI CORR ABN SNESNE