Poll officials stop Kamal's interaction with partymen, had not sought permission to use loudspeaker

Coimbatore, Mar 24 (PTI) The election flying squad Sunday stopped an interactive session here by Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Hassan midway as the party had not sought permission to use the public address system, party sources said. Election department sources said the squad intervened and stopped the session of the actor-turned-politician with partymen in a hall of a school as there was no permission to use the mike. The MNM sources said Hassan, however, carried on with the session without the microphone. PTI NVM NVG AQS