Poll panel chiefs of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh to be international observers for Moldova elections

Jaipur, Feb 21 (PTI) The Election Commission has appointed Rajasthan's chief electoral officer Anand Kumar and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart VLK Rao as international election observers for the parliamentary polls in the eastern European country of Moldova.Moldova had requested the Election Commission of India for sending international observers and the poll panel appointed the two officers, a statement said.The parliamentary elections in Moldova will be held on Sunday. PTI SDA SOMSOM

