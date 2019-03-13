Poll preparations in full swing: Raj Congress

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey on Wednesday said preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are going on in full swing. Addressing a coordination committee meeting here, Pandey said various committees constituted for the elections have been given necessary instructions. A framework for organising public meetings, seminars and conventions has been designed, he said. The party will hold public meetings in Tonk and Sikar on Thursday, he said. In the meeting, it was decided that conventions of youth, women, Seva Dal and NSUI wings of the party would be organised in the coming days. The state Congress committee will organise seminars and conventions at divisional and district levels. Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said in-charge ministers of the districts have to organise two public rallies. He said that a total of 75 big public meetings would be organised, besides 400 public meetings at the block level. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP's vote bank has weakened and it was trying to divert the people's attention by touching upon sensitive issues like religion and the Army's valour. He said the BJP government has hit the country's economy hard and in the past five years compromised the internal and external security of the country. Gehlot said people of the country have made up their mind to vote for the Congress. PTI AG INDIND