Poll results will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna: BJP leader

By Bunty Tyagi New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Results of Lok Sabha polls will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta said Wednesday, hitting out Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.On a day when Priyanka held road shows in Delhi, Gupta, the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, expressed confidence that the BJP is going to retain all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital as people of the city want to see Modi as prime minister for another five years.Slamming Priyanka for her comments against Modi, Gupta said people of Delhi will give a befitting reply to Congress in the election.Attacking the prime minister at a rally in Ambala on Tuesday, Priyanka compared him with 'Duryodhana', the villain in epic Mahabharata."This Lok Sabha election is like Mahabharata of democracy. On May 23, the results of the election will make it clear who is Duryodhana and who is Arjuna," Gupta told PTI in an interview.Gupta is part of the city BJP's core team which is strategising on the party's election campaign in the capital. Delhi goes to polls on May 12.He said like in most parts of the country, Modi will receive "unprecedented" support from people of the city as well, adding both AAP and Congress will face severe drubbing in the polls in Delhi."Modi ji is talking about employment for youths of the entire country, but they (Opposition leaders) are talking about their own employment."For the first time, the entire Opposition is fighting for their survival in this election and not for the people of country..there is unprecedented Modi wave in country," he said.Gupta, who is an MLA from Rohini, claimed that after the May 23 Lok Sabha results, the 'Modi wave' will turn out to be as the "biggest tsunami of Independent India".He said that once the results of Lok Sabha election are declared, the alliance of opposition parties will collapse."Once upon a time, it used to be said that BJP could not win more than 180-185 seats, but it turned out to be wrong... we had set a target of 272 and we achieved it."In this election, we are contesting elections with the target of more than 300 seats and we will definitely win," Gupta alleged.The leader of Opposition also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party for its "desperation" to firm up an alliance with the Congress in Delhi. PTI BUN RT