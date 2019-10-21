Polling begins in 5 assembly constituencies in Kerala on wet note

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 21 (PTI) Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise. A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alapuzha), Konni (Pathnamthitta),Ernakulam and Manjeshwaram (Kasaragod). A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies. According to early reports, except manjeshwaram, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies. The ruling CPI(m)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF. PTI LGK UD AQSAQS