Polling for fifth phase of LS polls underway

New Delhi May 6 (PTI) Polling is underway for phase 5 of Lok Sabha elections Monday. Here are some interesting nuggets about this phase.* 51 Lok Sabha constituencies across 7 states headed for polls* Over 8.75 crore voters to decide fate of 674 candidates* Over 96,000 polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls* Uttar Pradesh has maximum number of polling booths: 28,072* Jammu and Kashmir has the least number of polling booths: 1,254* Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency (PC) in Jammu & Kashmir going to polls in Phase III, Phase IV & Phase V, the only such PC in the country. (SOURCE: ELECTION COMMISSION) PTI NAB INDIND