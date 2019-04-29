Polling for fourth phase of LS polls underway

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Polling is underway for phase 4 of Lok Sabha elections Monday.Here are some interesting nuggets about this phase.72 Lok Sabha constituencies across 9 states headed for polls* Over 12.79 crore voters to decide fate of 961candidates* Over 1.40lakh polling booths in place for smooth conduct of polls*Anantnag Parliamentary Cconstituencyin Jammu & Kashmiris going to polls divided in Phase III, Phase IV & Phase V, the only such PC in the country.*The four districts to be covered in the Anantnag constituency are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama.In Phase 4, only Kulgam district of Anantnag PC is going for polls. (SOURCE: ELECTION COMMISSION). PTI NAB DVDV