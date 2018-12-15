Polling in 5 municipal corporations, 2 municipal committees in Haryana Sunday

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Over 14 lakh registered voters are set to determine the luck of contenders in elections to five municipal corporations and two municipal committees in Haryana on Sunday.Of the 14,01,454 electorate, 7,44,468 are male and 6,56,986 are female. Polling will be held for 136 wards in the elections for the seats of mayor and members of municipal corporations and municipal committees, an official spokesperson of Haryana State Election Commission said on Saturday.The five municipal corporations are Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar, while the two municipal committees are Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal.As many as 1,292 polling stations have been set up, out of which 304 are sensitive and 166 are hyper-sensitive polling stations, the spokesperson said.The highest number of polling stations (303) has been set up in Yamunanagar district and the maximum number of hyper-sensitive polling stations (71) are in Rohtak district. Panipat district has the most sensitive polling stations, he said.EVMs will be used for polling for which 1,685 control units and 2,959 ballot units will be used, the spokesperson said, adding 3,921 polling officers, 1,292 presiding officers, 146 supervisors, 83 duty magistrates and 781 reserved staff have been deployed for the polls.Tight security arrangement has been put in place for the polling, with Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu saying the entire police administration was fully geared up to conduct free, fair and peaceful elections. A total of 7,016 police personnel has been deployed for polling duty, the State Election Commission spokesperson said. All range ADGPs, IGs and SPs concerned have been directed to ensure adequate security arrangements so that poling takes place peacefully, the DIG said. PTI CHS VSD NSD