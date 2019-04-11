Polling in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency begins

Kavaratti, Apr 11 (PTI) Polling in Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency, where six candidates are in the fray, began Thursday morning.There are 49 polling booths in the Island territory comprising 27 islands, of which only 10 are inhabited. Around 850 security personnel have been deployed to ensure a smooth polling which began at 7 am.The number of electorate in the country's smallest constituency is 54,266, with 26,791 women. While Anthroth island has the highest number of voters (10,212), there are only 231 voters in Bithra island.A close fight is expected between sitting NCP MP P P Mohammed Faisal and former Congress MP Hamdullah Sayeed, son of former Union minister late P M Sayeed.The CPI(M), CPI, BJP and JD(U) are among the parties which have fielded their candidates in the elections. PTI CORR TGB NSDNSD