Polling officer dies, 24 injured as vehicle overturns in Amethi

Amethi, May 7 (PTI) A polling officer died while 24 others, including security personnel, were injured when their vehicle overturned in the district, officials said Tuesday.The accident took place when they were on way to deposit EVM machines after polling on Monday.The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash (40) assistant district information officer SD Yadav said.PTI CORR NAV DVDV
