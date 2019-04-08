Polling parties leave for distant booths in U'khand

Pithoragarh, Apr 8 (PTI) Over 11 polling parties left for the most distant booths in the district Monday, three days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand slated to be held in the first phase on April 11."The polling parties for Namik - 70 km from the district headquarters - Kanar, Napar, Khatera, Bansbagar, Bajeta, Hupli, Birthi, Girgaon, Bala and Ginni left Monday from Dharchula," Assistant District Election Officer R D Paliwal said."All the polling stations are situated at remote places of Dharchula and Munsiyari sub-divisions of the district," he said.According to Paliwal, polling personnel for Kanar booth in Bangapani sub-division will have to travel on foot for a distance of 18 km, followed by the polling party for Namik, who will have to travel 7 km."The polling station at Namik is located at a distance of 140 km from the district headquarters. To reach there, the polling parties will have to travel 140 km by bus and then will have to trek for 7 km via Gogna town of Bageshwar district as the road from Pithoragarh district is not pliable," the officer said.According to district election office sources, other polling parties, which left Sunday and will have to travel a considerable distance, are for Birthi - 121 km, Girgaon - 124 km, Bala - 119km, Ginni - 129 km, Hupli - 100 km, Baheta 107 km and Napar - 92 km.In Pithoragarh, out of a total 587 polling personnel, 215 will leave on April 9, while 361 will leave on April 10, a day before the voting, sources said.According to the information received from Champawat district of Almora parliamentary constituency, 31 polling parties for distant situated polling booths of the district will leave on April 9, while 290 polling personnel will leave on April 10."The parties will leave for their destined polling booths at 7.00 am after taking polling material from the election officer," T S Martolia, assistant district election officer Champawat, said. Polling in the state's five parliamentary seats will be held on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. PTI Corr ALM KJKJ