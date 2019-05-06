Polling underway in 14 LS seats in UP, over 23 % polling till 11 am

(Eds: Updating polling percentage) Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) Nearly 23 per cent turnout wasrecorded Monday in the first four hours of polling in 14 LokSabha seats of UP where Union ministers Rajnath Singh andSmriti Irani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and CongressPresident Rahul Gandhi are in the fray.Among early voters in the state capital included HomeMinister Singh, BSP supremo Mayawati, Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, DGP OP Singh and Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.Election officials here said polling was going on smoothly, barring some complaints of EVM malfunctioning, which were attended to immediately.Union minister and the BJP's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani alleged that Congress president Rahul Gandhi was "ensuring booth capturing" in the constituency. Irani and Gandhi are contesting against each other in the seat. "Alert @ECISVEEP Congress President @Rahul Gandhi ensuring booth capturing," Irani said on Twitter. She also tagged a video in which an elderly women is seen alleging that her hand was forcibly put on 'panja' (hand) election symbol of the Congress though she wanted to vote for the 'kamal' (lotus), the BJP's symbol. There is no written complaint on the matter. In the first four hours, 22.88 per cent polling waswitnessed in the state.Maximum of 28.41 percent voting was witnessed inDhaurahra, while Lucknow recorded 20.98 per cent. Raebareli and Amethi witnessed 21.28 per cent and21.83 per cent turnout respectively, EC officials said.The BJP had bagged 12 of these seats in 2014 with theCongress winning Rae Bareli and Amethi. Polling was underway in Dhaurahra, Sitapur,Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Bahraich (SC), Kaiserganj and Gonda constituencies where a total of 182 candidates are in the fray.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on fiveseats - Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj, Fatehpur andKaisarganj. Its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting for sevenseats -Lucknow, Banda, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad,Bahraich and Gonda.In Amethi and Rae Bareli, the SP-BSP alliance has notput up any candidate, leaving the two constituencies for theCongress. The Union Home Minister is seeking re-election fromLucknow, while his colleague at the Centre Smriti Irani isagain taking on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.In the Faizabad parliamentary constituency, underwhich the temple town of Ayodhya falls, sitting BJP MP LalluSingh is taking on Nirmal Khatri of the Congress. Khatri is aformer Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief.Former Union minister and Congress candidate JitinPrasad is contesting from Dhaurahra against former Chambalbrigand Malkhan Singh. In Lucknow, the SP has pitted Poonam Sinha, wife ofactor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, as the joint'mahagathbandhan' candidate against the Union homeminister.PTI ABN SMI DVDV